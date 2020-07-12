/
/
/
south owasso
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
405 Apartments for rent in South Owasso, Roseville, MN
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3050 Woodbridge St
3050 Woodbridge Street, Roseville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom on 1/2 acre lot available for September 1st. Backyard is fenced with a gazebo. This home has 3 levels. Main level kitchen has all stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2700 Dale St N
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo at desirable Ramsey Square. Enjoy a bright and sunny south facing balcony off the living room. The unit is located on the third floor in this security building with underground parking.
Results within 1 mile of South Owasso
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential neighborhood with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly rooms come with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Courtyard, pool table, swimming pool, car wash area, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of South Owasso
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
87 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
7 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,160
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1085 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:09pm
15 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
155 Units Available
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
905 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNLittle Canada, MNShoreview, MNVadnais Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN