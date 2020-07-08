All apartments in Roseville
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

1650 Highway 36

1650 Highway 36 W · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Highway 36 W, Roseville, MN 55113
Fairview Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30a8d14054 ---- Cute two bedroom two bathroom condo with a great view from your own private balcony! Kitchen opens up to a dining area, and living room with a fireplace access to balcony. Bedroom features large closet and window unit A/C for hot summer months. Master bed/bath allows for privacy and convenience. Condo comes with 1 parking spot and pool access! Shared washer and dryers for every floor in building. Property is under new ownership, paint will be touched up, and carpet will be replaced prior to move in. Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, section 8, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Highway 36 have any available units?
1650 Highway 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1650 Highway 36 have?
Some of 1650 Highway 36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Highway 36 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Highway 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Highway 36 pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Highway 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1650 Highway 36 offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Highway 36 offers parking.
Does 1650 Highway 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Highway 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Highway 36 have a pool?
Yes, 1650 Highway 36 has a pool.
Does 1650 Highway 36 have accessible units?
No, 1650 Highway 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Highway 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Highway 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Highway 36 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1650 Highway 36 has units with air conditioning.

