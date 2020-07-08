1650 Highway 36

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30a8d14054 ---- Cute two bedroom two bathroom condo with a great view from your own private balcony! Kitchen opens up to a dining area, and living room with a fireplace access to balcony. Bedroom features large closet and window unit A/C for hot summer months. Master bed/bath allows for privacy and convenience. Condo comes with 1 parking spot and pool access! Shared washer and dryers for every floor in building. Property is under new ownership, paint will be touched up, and carpet will be replaced prior to move in. Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, section 8, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker