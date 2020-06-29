All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1403 Talisman Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1403 Talisman Curve
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1403 Talisman Curve

1403 Talisman Curve · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1403 Talisman Curve, Roseville, MN 55113
Lake Josephine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1403 Talisman Curve Available 05/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom/two bathroom home: Available May 1st!! - The spacious layout consist of four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens, a double car attached garage, a patio, huge backyard, and so much more! It is conveniently close to many restaurants, entertainment, and grocery stores!.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
Requirements:
600 Credit Score or above
2.5 times the rent
No criminal background history/No evictions.
If you are interested in scheduling a showing or have any questions, please email me at: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com OR text me at (612)707-1942

(RLNE5514125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Talisman Curve have any available units?
1403 Talisman Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1403 Talisman Curve have?
Some of 1403 Talisman Curve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Talisman Curve currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Talisman Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Talisman Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Talisman Curve is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Talisman Curve offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Talisman Curve offers parking.
Does 1403 Talisman Curve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Talisman Curve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Talisman Curve have a pool?
No, 1403 Talisman Curve does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Talisman Curve have accessible units?
No, 1403 Talisman Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Talisman Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Talisman Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Talisman Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Talisman Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University