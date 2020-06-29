Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

1403 Talisman Curve Available 05/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom/two bathroom home: Available May 1st!! - The spacious layout consist of four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens, a double car attached garage, a patio, huge backyard, and so much more! It is conveniently close to many restaurants, entertainment, and grocery stores!.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Requirements:

600 Credit Score or above

2.5 times the rent

No criminal background history/No evictions.

If you are interested in scheduling a showing or have any questions, please email me at: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com OR text me at (612)707-1942



(RLNE5514125)