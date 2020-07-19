All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1354 Judith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1354 Judith Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1354 Judith Avenue

1354 Judith Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1354 Judith Avenue West, Roseville, MN 55113
Lake Josephine

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1354 Judith Avenue Available 03/15/19 Roseville 4 bed 3 bath, pets welcome - Fully renovated rambler in a great neighborhood. New windows, new siding, new stainless steel appliances, new front door, new garage door. New kitchen with granite, tile backsplash and waterproof engineered hardwoods. Two new bathrooms on main level, including a large master bath. Master suite features THREE closets, including a walk-through. Tons of storage upstairs and down. Large family room in basement, two lower level bedrooms with egress windows, large laundry and 3/4 bath.

(RLNE4577993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Judith Avenue have any available units?
1354 Judith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1354 Judith Avenue have?
Some of 1354 Judith Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Judith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Judith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Judith Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 Judith Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1354 Judith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1354 Judith Avenue offers parking.
Does 1354 Judith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 Judith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Judith Avenue have a pool?
No, 1354 Judith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1354 Judith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1354 Judith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Judith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 Judith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 Judith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 Judith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MN
Richfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University