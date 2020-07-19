Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1354 Judith Avenue Available 03/15/19 Roseville 4 bed 3 bath, pets welcome - Fully renovated rambler in a great neighborhood. New windows, new siding, new stainless steel appliances, new front door, new garage door. New kitchen with granite, tile backsplash and waterproof engineered hardwoods. Two new bathrooms on main level, including a large master bath. Master suite features THREE closets, including a walk-through. Tons of storage upstairs and down. Large family room in basement, two lower level bedrooms with egress windows, large laundry and 3/4 bath.



(RLNE4577993)