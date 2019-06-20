Amenities
15674 Darling Path Available 07/01/19 $1795 / *3 Bed*2 Bath - Large Fenced Yard & 3 Car Garage (Rosemount) - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath homes with large fenced in yard and 3 car garage! MUST SEE!
Main level: living room with picture window, upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and sink, dining area, access to large deck, fire pit, and fenced backyard.
Upper level: large master bedroom with 5x12 foot walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath.
Lower level: spacious walk-out family room with space for office, 3rd bedroom, full bath.
Lowest level: large bonus room for pool table, play room, etc., laundry room and long walk-in closet.
Large corner lot with sprinkler system and 3-car garage.
*Note this property does not accept section 8 program
(RLNE2690946)