Rosemount, MN
15674 Darling Path
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

15674 Darling Path

15674 Darling Path · No Longer Available
Location

15674 Darling Path, Rosemount, MN 55068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15674 Darling Path Available 07/01/19 $1795 / *3 Bed*2 Bath - Large Fenced Yard & 3 Car Garage (Rosemount) - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath homes with large fenced in yard and 3 car garage! MUST SEE!

Main level: living room with picture window, upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and sink, dining area, access to large deck, fire pit, and fenced backyard.

Upper level: large master bedroom with 5x12 foot walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath.

Lower level: spacious walk-out family room with space for office, 3rd bedroom, full bath.

Lowest level: large bonus room for pool table, play room, etc., laundry room and long walk-in closet.

Large corner lot with sprinkler system and 3-car garage.

*Note this property does not accept section 8 program

(RLNE2690946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15674 Darling Path have any available units?
15674 Darling Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 15674 Darling Path have?
Some of 15674 Darling Path's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15674 Darling Path currently offering any rent specials?
15674 Darling Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15674 Darling Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 15674 Darling Path is pet friendly.
Does 15674 Darling Path offer parking?
Yes, 15674 Darling Path offers parking.
Does 15674 Darling Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15674 Darling Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15674 Darling Path have a pool?
No, 15674 Darling Path does not have a pool.
Does 15674 Darling Path have accessible units?
No, 15674 Darling Path does not have accessible units.
Does 15674 Darling Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 15674 Darling Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15674 Darling Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 15674 Darling Path does not have units with air conditioning.
