Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit on-site laundry parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15674 Darling Path Available 07/01/19 $1795 / *3 Bed*2 Bath - Large Fenced Yard & 3 Car Garage (Rosemount) - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath homes with large fenced in yard and 3 car garage! MUST SEE!



Main level: living room with picture window, upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and sink, dining area, access to large deck, fire pit, and fenced backyard.



Upper level: large master bedroom with 5x12 foot walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath.



Lower level: spacious walk-out family room with space for office, 3rd bedroom, full bath.



Lowest level: large bonus room for pool table, play room, etc., laundry room and long walk-in closet.



Large corner lot with sprinkler system and 3-car garage.



*Note this property does not accept section 8 program



