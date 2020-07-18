915 9 1/2 St South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another fine listing from Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester. Super cute 2-story with 3-bedrooms and 2-baths. Charm and character sets this home apart with glass knobs, vintage chandler, coved ceilings, hardwood floors & uniquely lighted pillar. Upstairs has 3-bedrooms and bath with tiled floors. These are older pictures has changed some these will give you an idea of rooms etc. Will replace once vacant. New roof in 2013. New garage in 2011 that has a bonus 396 sq ft heated/AC room above the garage great hobby room,office, or playroom. But don't miss the great backyard and deck that makes this home move in ready! Pets o.k. Dogs 50 lbs or less or 1 cat with $400 refundable pet deposit. $55 per 18 years old and older living in home to apply. Good credit scores and background history helps a ton. This home not set up to accept Section 8. Bob Vondal Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn Starting to show July 8th make an appointment Bob Vondal 507-251-9030 507-251-9030