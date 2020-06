Amenities

Well kept 2 bedroom 1 bath unit just 1.1 miles from downtown Rochester and everything it has to offer. This upper level unit has a kitchen, 2 bedrooms that are separated by the living room and a full bathroom. Two off street parking spots really round out this apartment. Tenant is responsible for snow removal along with electrical for this unit. Background and credit check will be completed. 1 months rent for damage deposit. This is a non smoking, no pets property. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdP27N-MQ0E