Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

862 11 1/2 Street SW

862 11 1/2 Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

862 11 1/2 Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Remodeled Ranch Style Near Mayo Clinic - Home is available for 1 to 24 month lease terms. Rent may change based on length of lease period. If you would like to simplify your life, you have the option to include electric bill, gas bill, water, trash, cable, internet, lawn care and snow removal services with your rent. Ask us about this if you are interested.

This beautifully fully furnished home features two bedrooms on the main level and two more on the lower level, 2 gas fireplaces, two full living rooms and an amazing sun porch that can be heated or cooled. The granite kitchen is fully equipped for all your cooking needs. The back yard is fenced in and has a lovely patio where you can grill while watching the kids play on the back yard play set. It is 1 mile from Mayo Clinic in beautiful Historic Southwest Rochester. There are several parks within walking distance, a golf course, outdoor track and is on the bus line if you need or want public transportation. The attached garage will keep your car out of the snow in the winter.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5508364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 11 1/2 Street SW have any available units?
862 11 1/2 Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 11 1/2 Street SW have?
Some of 862 11 1/2 Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 11 1/2 Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
862 11 1/2 Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 11 1/2 Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 862 11 1/2 Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 862 11 1/2 Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 862 11 1/2 Street SW does offer parking.
Does 862 11 1/2 Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 11 1/2 Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 11 1/2 Street SW have a pool?
No, 862 11 1/2 Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 862 11 1/2 Street SW have accessible units?
No, 862 11 1/2 Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 862 11 1/2 Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 11 1/2 Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
