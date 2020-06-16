862 11 1/2 Street SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Remodeled Ranch Style Near Mayo Clinic - Home is available for 1 to 24 month lease terms. Rent may change based on length of lease period. If you would like to simplify your life, you have the option to include electric bill, gas bill, water, trash, cable, internet, lawn care and snow removal services with your rent. Ask us about this if you are interested.



This beautifully fully furnished home features two bedrooms on the main level and two more on the lower level, 2 gas fireplaces, two full living rooms and an amazing sun porch that can be heated or cooled. The granite kitchen is fully equipped for all your cooking needs. The back yard is fenced in and has a lovely patio where you can grill while watching the kids play on the back yard play set. It is 1 mile from Mayo Clinic in beautiful Historic Southwest Rochester. There are several parks within walking distance, a golf course, outdoor track and is on the bus line if you need or want public transportation. The attached garage will keep your car out of the snow in the winter.



No Cats Allowed



