All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 521 19th St NW #37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
521 19th St NW #37
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

521 19th St NW #37

521 19th Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 19th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 521 19th St NW #37 · Avail. Aug 1

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
521 19th St NW #37 Available 08/01/20 1br Valhalla condo with many amenities! - Welcome to Valhalla Condos where the amenities are absolutely endless! Indoor/outdoor pools, workout room, party room, bbq area & more! Don't spend all the extra money at one of those new developments when you can get the same amenities here for a fraction of the price!

This 1 bedroom unit is in great condition with lots of upgrades. Spacious floorplan with tons of storage.

Utilities at Valhalla are SUPER cheap. Even basic cable TV and internet service + modem is included! Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays gas (heat), water/sewer, garbage, lawn/snow care & basic cable.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4321927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 19th St NW #37 have any available units?
521 19th St NW #37 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 19th St NW #37 have?
Some of 521 19th St NW #37's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 19th St NW #37 currently offering any rent specials?
521 19th St NW #37 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 19th St NW #37 pet-friendly?
No, 521 19th St NW #37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 521 19th St NW #37 offer parking?
No, 521 19th St NW #37 does not offer parking.
Does 521 19th St NW #37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 19th St NW #37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 19th St NW #37 have a pool?
Yes, 521 19th St NW #37 has a pool.
Does 521 19th St NW #37 have accessible units?
No, 521 19th St NW #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 521 19th St NW #37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 19th St NW #37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 521 19th St NW #37?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest
Rochester, MN 55902
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW
Rochester, MN 55901
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S
Rochester, MN 55904
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity