521 19th St NW #37 Available 08/01/20 1br Valhalla condo with many amenities! - Welcome to Valhalla Condos where the amenities are absolutely endless! Indoor/outdoor pools, workout room, party room, bbq area & more! Don't spend all the extra money at one of those new developments when you can get the same amenities here for a fraction of the price!



This 1 bedroom unit is in great condition with lots of upgrades. Spacious floorplan with tons of storage.



Utilities at Valhalla are SUPER cheap. Even basic cable TV and internet service + modem is included! Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays gas (heat), water/sewer, garbage, lawn/snow care & basic cable.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



