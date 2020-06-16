Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

4320 13th Ave NW Available 07/02/20 Split level townhome - backs up to a park area! - Are you looking for something bigger & better than your apartment or condo but without the high utilities of a single family home? Don't miss this quiet home that backs up to a great park area!



This split level townhome features 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry on the lower level with kitchen, 1/2 bath and spacious great room on the upper level. Don't miss the oversize detached 1 car garage as well



12+ month lease, no smoking, no pets, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for lawn, snow & all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



