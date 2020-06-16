All apartments in Rochester
4320 13th Ave NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4320 13th Ave NW

4320 13th Avenue Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

4320 13th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4320 13th Ave NW · Avail. Jul 2

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4320 13th Ave NW Available 07/02/20 Split level townhome - backs up to a park area! - Are you looking for something bigger & better than your apartment or condo but without the high utilities of a single family home? Don't miss this quiet home that backs up to a great park area!

This split level townhome features 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry on the lower level with kitchen, 1/2 bath and spacious great room on the upper level. Don't miss the oversize detached 1 car garage as well

12+ month lease, no smoking, no pets, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for lawn, snow & all utilities.

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2717168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 13th Ave NW have any available units?
4320 13th Ave NW has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 4320 13th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4320 13th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 13th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 4320 13th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 4320 13th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4320 13th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 4320 13th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 13th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 13th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4320 13th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4320 13th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4320 13th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 13th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 13th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 13th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 13th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
