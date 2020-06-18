All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

310 16th Ave SW

310 16th Avenue Southwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 16th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Folwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 16th Ave SW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
310 16th Ave SW Available 07/01/20 Classic home just 1 block from St. Mary's Hospital! - Hard-to-find home just 1 block from St. Mary's Hospital! Classic home with loads of modern amenities and original character. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, and an updated bathroom help this home to stand out!

3 total bedrooms with 2 on the main floor and a large bedroom upstairs. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Basement is unfinished, but features laundry & tons of storage. Spacious, fully fenced backyard to enjoy this summer!

12+ month lease, cats & dogs negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE3964065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 310 16th Ave SW have any available units?
310 16th Ave SW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 310 16th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
310 16th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 16th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 16th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 310 16th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 310 16th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 310 16th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 16th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 16th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 310 16th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 310 16th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 310 16th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 310 16th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 16th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 16th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 16th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

