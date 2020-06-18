Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

310 16th Ave SW Available 07/01/20 Classic home just 1 block from St. Mary's Hospital! - Hard-to-find home just 1 block from St. Mary's Hospital! Classic home with loads of modern amenities and original character. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, and an updated bathroom help this home to stand out!



3 total bedrooms with 2 on the main floor and a large bedroom upstairs. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Basement is unfinished, but features laundry & tons of storage. Spacious, fully fenced backyard to enjoy this summer!



12+ month lease, cats & dogs negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



