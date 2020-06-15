2090 11th Ave SE Unit C

Amenities
2br Condo Loaded w/Amenities - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.**
Best of the bunch! Looking for a condo that has all of the upgraded features inside without the big price tag? Look no further!
This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure-entry building with a 1 car garage included, just steps away from your front door.
Freshly painted with new carpet throughout, plus great upgrades like newer modern light fixtures, honed granite countertops & more.
Fantastic floorplan with massive master suite, walk-in closet in the master bedroom with laundry in-unit.
Owner pays for lawn/snow care, water/sewer & garbage. You pay for electricity, gas, phone, tv & internet.
12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult
No Pets Allowed
