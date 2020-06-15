All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
2090 11th Ave SE Unit C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2090 11th Ave SE Unit C

2090 11th Avenue Southeast · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2090 11th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904
Meadow Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2br Condo Loaded w/Amenities - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.**

Best of the bunch! Looking for a condo that has all of the upgraded features inside without the big price tag? Look no further!

This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure-entry building with a 1 car garage included, just steps away from your front door.

Freshly painted with new carpet throughout, plus great upgrades like newer modern light fixtures, honed granite countertops & more.

Fantastic floorplan with massive master suite, walk-in closet in the master bedroom with laundry in-unit.

Owner pays for lawn/snow care, water/sewer & garbage. You pay for electricity, gas, phone, tv & internet.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2216376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C have any available units?
2090 11th Ave SE Unit C has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C have?
Some of 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2090 11th Ave SE Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C does offer parking.
Does 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C have a pool?
No, 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2090 11th Ave SE Unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity