Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

175 36th Ave. NW

175 36th Avenue Northwest · (507) 398-7933
Location

175 36th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Club Manor - Property Id: 250281

Available June 1.

This home is located in the desirable Country Club Manor Neighborhood. It features three bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, newly remodeled kitchen/dining room, cozy living room, partially finished basement and laundry. The mostly fenced in back yard with deck is great for entertaining. The home also has a detached two car garage. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Set up a showing today.

Lease Terms:
Minimum one year lease. | Subject to Background and Credit Check. | Security deposit equal to one months rent due with application. | Application fee applies. | No Smoking. | 1 Dog Allowed for an additional $50/month plus $500 non-refundable pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250281
Property Id 250281

(RLNE5850253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 36th Ave. NW have any available units?
175 36th Ave. NW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 36th Ave. NW have?
Some of 175 36th Ave. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 36th Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
175 36th Ave. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 36th Ave. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 36th Ave. NW is pet friendly.
Does 175 36th Ave. NW offer parking?
Yes, 175 36th Ave. NW does offer parking.
Does 175 36th Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 36th Ave. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 36th Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 175 36th Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 175 36th Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 175 36th Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 175 36th Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 36th Ave. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
