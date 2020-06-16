175 36th Ave. NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Club Manor - Property Id: 250281



Available June 1.



This home is located in the desirable Country Club Manor Neighborhood. It features three bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, newly remodeled kitchen/dining room, cozy living room, partially finished basement and laundry. The mostly fenced in back yard with deck is great for entertaining. The home also has a detached two car garage. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Set up a showing today.



Lease Terms:

Minimum one year lease. | Subject to Background and Credit Check. | Security deposit equal to one months rent due with application. | Application fee applies. | No Smoking. | 1 Dog Allowed for an additional $50/month plus $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250281

