patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

1122 10th St SW Available 07/01/20 Stunning "Old SW" home with true main-floor living! - Stunning "Old SW" home with true main-floor living! Step inside and you'll be greeted by hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a cozy gas fireplace in the living room.



Enjoy all the updates that this home has to offer including a remodeled kitchen with a bright bay window and the addition of main-floor laundry for your convenience. All three bedrooms are located on the main floor including a huge master bedroom with tons of closet space.



Outside you'll be amazed by the privacy of the back patio area. You'll feel like you're in your own world, but just a few minutes away from St. Mary's & downtown Rochester.



12+ month lease No smoking, no pets. Background and credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.



More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com



No Pets Allowed



