1109 8th Ave SW

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Bright and Cheery Remodeled Mid Century Home - Fully Furnished and Wonderfully Remodeled Home! Just bring your luggage and move in! Save the stress of moving. Home has everything you need from dishes to towels and sheets. Natural light abounds in the recently remodeled ranch style home . The home is just a few blocks from Mayo Clinic in one of the most desirable parts of historic southwest Rochester. The main level has a fully equipped kitchen, living room, three bedrooms, office and a full bathroom. The lower level has the family room, fourth bedroom, and laundry room. Every fixture in the home is new so you will enjoy the simplicity of being in a new home with the convenience of being close to down town.



Home is available for 1 to 24 month lease terms. Rent may change based on length of lease period. If you would like to simplify your life, you have the option to include electric bill, gas bill, water, trash, cable, internet, lawn care and snow removal services with your rent. Ask us about this if you are interested.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5495687)