Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1109 8th Ave SW

1109 8th Avenue Southwest · (507) 884-9357
Location

1109 8th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 8th Ave SW · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Bright and Cheery Remodeled Mid Century Home - Fully Furnished and Wonderfully Remodeled Home! Just bring your luggage and move in! Save the stress of moving. Home has everything you need from dishes to towels and sheets. Natural light abounds in the recently remodeled ranch style home . The home is just a few blocks from Mayo Clinic in one of the most desirable parts of historic southwest Rochester. The main level has a fully equipped kitchen, living room, three bedrooms, office and a full bathroom. The lower level has the family room, fourth bedroom, and laundry room. Every fixture in the home is new so you will enjoy the simplicity of being in a new home with the convenience of being close to down town.

Home is available for 1 to 24 month lease terms. Rent may change based on length of lease period. If you would like to simplify your life, you have the option to include electric bill, gas bill, water, trash, cable, internet, lawn care and snow removal services with your rent. Ask us about this if you are interested.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5495687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 8th Ave SW have any available units?
1109 8th Ave SW has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 8th Ave SW have?
Some of 1109 8th Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 8th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1109 8th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 8th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 8th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1109 8th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1109 8th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1109 8th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 8th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 8th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1109 8th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1109 8th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1109 8th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 8th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 8th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
