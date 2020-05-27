All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

3419 Grimes Ave N

3419 Grimes Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3419 Grimes Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly updated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath House- Robbinsdale- Avail Now! - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home in Robbinsdale!

MAIN LEVEL- large living room, kitchen with all new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, informal dining area that walks out onto large deck and backyard. Two nice size bedrooms and full bath also on this level. All new hardwood vinyl flooring and paint throughout!

UPPER LEVEL- Large 3rd bedroom with walk in closet. LOWER LEVEL- partially finished with 1/2 bath, laundry and lots of storage.

Two car detached garage, Partially-fenced in backyard. Great location! Lawn service is included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, centerpoint energy service plan, and snow removal. Pet friendly- $500 refundable pet deposit and $50/mo pet fee. Available NOW!

*Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE5148991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Grimes Ave N have any available units?
3419 Grimes Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 3419 Grimes Ave N have?
Some of 3419 Grimes Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Grimes Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Grimes Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Grimes Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Grimes Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Grimes Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3419 Grimes Ave N offers parking.
Does 3419 Grimes Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Grimes Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Grimes Ave N have a pool?
No, 3419 Grimes Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Grimes Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3419 Grimes Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Grimes Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Grimes Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Grimes Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Grimes Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
