3419 Grimes Ave N

Freshly updated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath House- Robbinsdale- Avail Now! - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home in Robbinsdale!



MAIN LEVEL- large living room, kitchen with all new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, informal dining area that walks out onto large deck and backyard. Two nice size bedrooms and full bath also on this level. All new hardwood vinyl flooring and paint throughout!



UPPER LEVEL- Large 3rd bedroom with walk in closet. LOWER LEVEL- partially finished with 1/2 bath, laundry and lots of storage.



Two car detached garage, Partially-fenced in backyard. Great location! Lawn service is included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, centerpoint energy service plan, and snow removal. Pet friendly- $500 refundable pet deposit and $50/mo pet fee. Available NOW!



*Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



