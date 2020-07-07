7414 Queen Ave S

Amenities

Available for immediate move in, this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Featuring modern paint colors, new appliances and new flooring throughout. Conveniently located in Richfield with easy access to freeways, shopping, many parks and only blocks away from the Richfield Middle School. Be sure to schedule an appointment to view this property as it will not be available for long!



Property Features:



- Three seasons porch



- Central Air



- Gas Fireplace



- Attached 1 car garage



- New Updates throughout



- New appliances



- Fenced in yard



- Dishwasher



- Spacious Bedrooms



- Finished basement



- Washer and Dryer



Additional Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electricity, garbage and recycling, phone, internet, and cable.



5. Pets - Sorry NO pets.



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.