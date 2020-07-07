All apartments in Richfield
7414 Queen Ave S

7414 Queen Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7414 Queen Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/469ca5202e ----
Available for immediate move in, this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Featuring modern paint colors, new appliances and new flooring throughout. Conveniently located in Richfield with easy access to freeways, shopping, many parks and only blocks away from the Richfield Middle School. Be sure to schedule an appointment to view this property as it will not be available for long!

Property Features:

- Three seasons porch

- Central Air

- Gas Fireplace

- Attached 1 car garage

- New Updates throughout

- New appliances

- Fenced in yard

- Dishwasher

- Spacious Bedrooms

- Finished basement

- Washer and Dryer

Additional Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electricity, garbage and recycling, phone, internet, and cable.

5. Pets - Sorry NO pets.

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 Queen Ave S have any available units?
7414 Queen Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7414 Queen Ave S have?
Some of 7414 Queen Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 Queen Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Queen Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Queen Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7414 Queen Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7414 Queen Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 7414 Queen Ave S offers parking.
Does 7414 Queen Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7414 Queen Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Queen Ave S have a pool?
No, 7414 Queen Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7414 Queen Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7414 Queen Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Queen Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7414 Queen Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 Queen Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7414 Queen Ave S has units with air conditioning.

