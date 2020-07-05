7320 Blaisdell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ca5b96085 ---- Welcome to this GREAT home on a great lot close to Lincoln Field and Augsburg Park in Richfield. This home features an oversized 2 car garage and large yard complete with storage shed. As you enter this attractive home, you will be impressed with the spacious living room area. The main floor living room is brightly lit with plenty of natural light from the front bay window, and has an attractive stone fireplace adding charm to this space. Also on this level are two good sized bedrooms, a FULL bath, and a wonderful kitchen and dining room. The bright and cheery kitchen boasts plenty of built-in cabinets and adjoining dining room has a built in corner hutch and wood floors. The third bedroom takes up the entire third level of this home with ample space. There is plenty of closet space including a large cedar lined UL closet. There is plenty of storage in this home and a large lower level family room and work shop area finish out this home. Close to schools and businesses, this home offers an easy commute to many locations. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.