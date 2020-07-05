All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 7320 Blaisdell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
7320 Blaisdell Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

7320 Blaisdell Avenue

7320 Blaisdell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Southwest Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7320 Blaisdell Ave, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ca5b96085 ---- Welcome to this GREAT home on a great lot close to Lincoln Field and Augsburg Park in Richfield. This home features an oversized 2 car garage and large yard complete with storage shed. As you enter this attractive home, you will be impressed with the spacious living room area. The main floor living room is brightly lit with plenty of natural light from the front bay window, and has an attractive stone fireplace adding charm to this space. Also on this level are two good sized bedrooms, a FULL bath, and a wonderful kitchen and dining room. The bright and cheery kitchen boasts plenty of built-in cabinets and adjoining dining room has a built in corner hutch and wood floors. The third bedroom takes up the entire third level of this home with ample space. There is plenty of closet space including a large cedar lined UL closet. There is plenty of storage in this home and a large lower level family room and work shop area finish out this home. Close to schools and businesses, this home offers an easy commute to many locations. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue have any available units?
7320 Blaisdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue have?
Some of 7320 Blaisdell Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Blaisdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Blaisdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Blaisdell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 Blaisdell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Blaisdell Avenue offers parking.
Does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Blaisdell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 7320 Blaisdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7320 Blaisdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Blaisdell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Blaisdell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7320 Blaisdell Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities