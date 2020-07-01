7221 Chicago Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking key fob access

1 month free with 16 month lease! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated. Enjoy the new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white shaker-style cabinets. Home features great natural light, fresh paint, new lighting, and hardwood flooring throughout. Updated bathroom with white subway tile. Tons of storage in clean lower level. Unit also features dedicated driveway for off-street parking.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/7221ChicagoViewing2019



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 12/27/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.