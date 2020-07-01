All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 7221 Chicago Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
7221 Chicago Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:24 PM

7221 Chicago Avenue

7221 Chicago Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7221 Chicago Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southeast Richfield

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
1 month free with 16 month lease! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated. Enjoy the new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white shaker-style cabinets. Home features great natural light, fresh paint, new lighting, and hardwood flooring throughout. Updated bathroom with white subway tile. Tons of storage in clean lower level. Unit also features dedicated driveway for off-street parking.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/7221ChicagoViewing2019

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 12/27/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
7221 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7221 Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 7221 Chicago Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7221 Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 7221 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7221 Chicago Avenue offers parking.
Does 7221 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 7221 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7221 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7221 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 Chicago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 Chicago Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 Chicago Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities