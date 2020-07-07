All apartments in Richfield
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

7021 Nicollet Ave S

7021 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Nicollet Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423
Southeast Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41a71e50cc ---- You?ll love the spacious layout of this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. The home features an open and bright floor plan, two car garage, large nice deck and a convenient location. There are two bedrooms on the main level and two on the lower level. There?s a fenced in yard, vaulted ceilings, and neutral colors. There is a nonconforming 5th bedroom/den on the lower level, great for an office or play area. Located in Richfield, this home is convenient to HWY 62, 77, 494, and HWY 35W. This home couldn?t be in a more centralized location to freeways, many shops, and restaurants. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 23, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $55/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Nicollet Ave S have any available units?
7021 Nicollet Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7021 Nicollet Ave S have?
Some of 7021 Nicollet Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Nicollet Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Nicollet Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Nicollet Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Nicollet Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Nicollet Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Nicollet Ave S offers parking.
Does 7021 Nicollet Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Nicollet Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Nicollet Ave S have a pool?
No, 7021 Nicollet Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Nicollet Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7021 Nicollet Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Nicollet Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Nicollet Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7021 Nicollet Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7021 Nicollet Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

