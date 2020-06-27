7021 Bloomington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/1/19.

SHOWINGS TO START 9/11/19!

Awesome home, great location.



The home features main level living, wood floors, great appliances and amenities thru out the home!

Finished livable basement with bedroom, bath room and large family room.

CLOSE to centennial school, bus, TC, shops, parks and more.



Sorry - NO section 8 on this property

Income must be 3 times the rent

Clean background screening.

Credit over 600

No felonies

NO Utilities included in rent



Please schedule a showing or see application for this home on our website-

TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Cats and Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2