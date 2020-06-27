All apartments in Richfield
7021 Bloomington Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

7021 Bloomington Ave

7021 Bloomington Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Bloomington Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southeast Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/1/19.
SHOWINGS TO START 9/11/19!
Awesome home, great location.

The home features main level living, wood floors, great appliances and amenities thru out the home!
Finished livable basement with bedroom, bath room and large family room.
CLOSE to centennial school, bus, TC, shops, parks and more.

Sorry - NO section 8 on this property
Income must be 3 times the rent
Clean background screening.
Credit over 600
No felonies
NO Utilities included in rent

Please schedule a showing or see application for this home on our website-
TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Cats and Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
7021 Bloomington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7021 Bloomington Ave have?
Some of 7021 Bloomington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Bloomington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Bloomington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Bloomington Ave offers parking.
Does 7021 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7021 Bloomington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
No, 7021 Bloomington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 7021 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Bloomington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7021 Bloomington Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7021 Bloomington Ave has units with air conditioning.
