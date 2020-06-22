All apartments in Richfield
6532 5th Avenue South

6532 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6532 5th Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a bonus living space/entertainment area! This home also features built in's, a dishwasher, a one car attached garage, a huge, partially fenced in backyard leading up to a pond, central air conditioning, tons of storage room and much more. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are located on the lower level.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvhZKf-IW_c&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electric

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 5th Avenue South have any available units?
6532 5th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6532 5th Avenue South have?
Some of 6532 5th Avenue South's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 5th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6532 5th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 5th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 5th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 6532 5th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 6532 5th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 6532 5th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 5th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 5th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6532 5th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6532 5th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6532 5th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 5th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 5th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 6532 5th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6532 5th Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

