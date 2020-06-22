6532 5th Avenue South

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a bonus living space/entertainment area! This home also features built in's, a dishwasher, a one car attached garage, a huge, partially fenced in backyard leading up to a pond, central air conditioning, tons of storage room and much more. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are located on the lower level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvhZKf-IW_c&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electric



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now

