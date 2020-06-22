6309 Logan ave s

Amenities

Available 06/15/19 Single family home newly renovated in Richfield - Property Id: 126479



Newly renovated 3bed,1.5 ba single family home in heart of Richfield is waiting for you! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new paint! Quartz in bath and hardwood floors throughout. Large picture window overlooking back yard with plenty of room for pets and kids to play. 2+ car garage for all your projects. Boiler is new! Extra fridge and washer/dryer included.

Quiet street but 1-2 min from 2 major freeways and 15 min commute to downtown. 2 blocks from childcare, groceries and shopping. Street is a dedicated bike lane and city park is 1 block away.

Property needs a new fence and owner will work it's tenants to meet their needs.



Available for move in and showing June 15. Landlord pays trash. Tenant pays all other utilities , lawn care and snow removal. Non smoking property. Pets possible with monthly fee

