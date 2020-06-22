All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 6309 Logan ave s.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6309 Logan ave s
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

6309 Logan ave s

6309 Logan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6309 Logan Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 Single family home newly renovated in Richfield - Property Id: 126479

Newly renovated 3bed,1.5 ba single family home in heart of Richfield is waiting for you! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new paint! Quartz in bath and hardwood floors throughout. Large picture window overlooking back yard with plenty of room for pets and kids to play. 2+ car garage for all your projects. Boiler is new! Extra fridge and washer/dryer included.
Quiet street but 1-2 min from 2 major freeways and 15 min commute to downtown. 2 blocks from childcare, groceries and shopping. Street is a dedicated bike lane and city park is 1 block away.
Property needs a new fence and owner will work it's tenants to meet their needs.

Available for move in and showing June 15. Landlord pays trash. Tenant pays all other utilities , lawn care and snow removal. Non smoking property. Pets possible with monthly fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126479
Property Id 126479

(RLNE4929948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Logan ave s have any available units?
6309 Logan ave s doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6309 Logan ave s have?
Some of 6309 Logan ave s's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Logan ave s currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Logan ave s is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Logan ave s pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Logan ave s is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Logan ave s offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Logan ave s offers parking.
Does 6309 Logan ave s have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 Logan ave s offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Logan ave s have a pool?
No, 6309 Logan ave s does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Logan ave s have accessible units?
No, 6309 Logan ave s does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Logan ave s have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Logan ave s has units with dishwashers.
Does 6309 Logan ave s have units with air conditioning?
No, 6309 Logan ave s does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRichfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Richfield Apartments with GymsRichfield Apartments with Parking
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University