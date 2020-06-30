6308 Colfax Ave S

Amenities

Welcome home to this super clean two-bedroom, three-bath side-by-side duplex in a very convenient location in Richfield! Close to I35 freeway access, shopping, dining, and entertainment!



The upper level of this home features new carpet in the two bedrooms, a full bath, and plenty of closet space.



The main level has a spacious living room, lots of windows for natural lighting, a half-bath, and an eat-in kitchen which leads to your huge private deck!



The home also has a finished lower level with a family room, laundry and the third bathroom.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

No smoking

Max 3 of occupants

Available NOW

One-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult

$25 per month garbage fee

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.