All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 6308 Colfax Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6308 Colfax Ave S
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

6308 Colfax Ave S

6308 Colfax Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6308 Colfax Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW!

Welcome home to this super clean two-bedroom, three-bath side-by-side duplex in a very convenient location in Richfield! Close to I35 freeway access, shopping, dining, and entertainment!

The upper level of this home features new carpet in the two bedrooms, a full bath, and plenty of closet space.

The main level has a spacious living room, lots of windows for natural lighting, a half-bath, and an eat-in kitchen which leads to your huge private deck!

The home also has a finished lower level with a family room, laundry and the third bathroom.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Max 3 of occupants
Available NOW
One-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
$25 per month garbage fee
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Colfax Ave S have any available units?
6308 Colfax Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6308 Colfax Ave S have?
Some of 6308 Colfax Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 Colfax Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Colfax Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Colfax Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 6308 Colfax Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6308 Colfax Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6308 Colfax Ave S offers parking.
Does 6308 Colfax Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6308 Colfax Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Colfax Ave S have a pool?
No, 6308 Colfax Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Colfax Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6308 Colfax Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Colfax Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 Colfax Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 Colfax Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6308 Colfax Ave S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities