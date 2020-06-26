All apartments in Ramsey
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

7731 164th Avenue NW

7731 164th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7731 164th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1st and last months rent due up front. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn and snow care. No pets allowed. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on one acre. Prefer 2-3 occupants living in the home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 164th Avenue NW have any available units?
7731 164th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 7731 164th Avenue NW have?
Some of 7731 164th Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 164th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
7731 164th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 164th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 7731 164th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramsey.
Does 7731 164th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 7731 164th Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 7731 164th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7731 164th Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 164th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 7731 164th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 7731 164th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 7731 164th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 164th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7731 164th Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7731 164th Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7731 164th Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
