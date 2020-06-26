1st and last months rent due up front. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn and snow care. No pets allowed. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on one acre. Prefer 2-3 occupants living in the home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7731 164th Avenue NW have any available units?
7731 164th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 7731 164th Avenue NW have?
Some of 7731 164th Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 164th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
7731 164th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.