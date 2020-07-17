Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7357 E Ramsey Parkway Available 10/01/20 BEAUTIFUL, 2018 built townhome, updates through-out 3 bed 3 bath home for lease! - Welcome home! We present, this beautifully rare, 3 beds w/an office, 3 bath town-home...upgrades through-out, 2018 built...move-in ready home for lease starting October 1! Open floor plan, from the dining room to the kitchen, to the family room, to the deck/patio...flows perfectly! Beautiful flooring through-out, no update left behind!!! Lots of natural light in this home, with views of the pond across the street, lots of privacy! You won't have to plow or mow here either, super convenient HOA which is included in the rent, takes care of all of that, and the trash! Pets/cats/dogs allowed, up to 3 w/deposit!



Reach out Neal Lawson w/the Dreamteam of national realty guild right away!

620+ credit required

no evictions w/i 3 years

no current collections/judgments



Text/call 612-418-5892 for a showing today!



(RLNE5886614)