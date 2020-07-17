All apartments in Ramsey
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7357 E Ramsey Parkway

7357 E Ramsey Pkwy NW · (612) 418-5892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7357 E Ramsey Pkwy NW, Ramsey, MN 55303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7357 E Ramsey Parkway · Avail. Oct 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7357 E Ramsey Parkway Available 10/01/20 BEAUTIFUL, 2018 built townhome, updates through-out 3 bed 3 bath home for lease! - Welcome home! We present, this beautifully rare, 3 beds w/an office, 3 bath town-home...upgrades through-out, 2018 built...move-in ready home for lease starting October 1! Open floor plan, from the dining room to the kitchen, to the family room, to the deck/patio...flows perfectly! Beautiful flooring through-out, no update left behind!!! Lots of natural light in this home, with views of the pond across the street, lots of privacy! You won't have to plow or mow here either, super convenient HOA which is included in the rent, takes care of all of that, and the trash! Pets/cats/dogs allowed, up to 3 w/deposit!

Reach out Neal Lawson w/the Dreamteam of national realty guild right away!
620+ credit required
no evictions w/i 3 years
no current collections/judgments

Text/call 612-418-5892 for a showing today!

(RLNE5886614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7357 E Ramsey Parkway have any available units?
7357 E Ramsey Parkway has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7357 E Ramsey Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7357 E Ramsey Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7357 E Ramsey Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7357 E Ramsey Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 7357 E Ramsey Parkway offer parking?
No, 7357 E Ramsey Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 7357 E Ramsey Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7357 E Ramsey Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7357 E Ramsey Parkway have a pool?
No, 7357 E Ramsey Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7357 E Ramsey Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7357 E Ramsey Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7357 E Ramsey Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7357 E Ramsey Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7357 E Ramsey Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 7357 E Ramsey Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
