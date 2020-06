Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this 2,240 fin.sq.ft. end-unit townhome in Ramsey with 4BR/4BA and 2 car tuckunder garage! Lg living rm w/hdwd floors, open kitchen/dining area w/pantry space & center island--great for extra seating + a walkout to the deck! 3BR on one level--master suite w/private bath & walk-in closet! LL 4th BR. Prime location not far from Cottonwood Park, Mississippi River and easy access to Hwy-10 for those who commute! Available July 1st!