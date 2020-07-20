15490 Vanadium St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 6BD Beautiful Ramsey Home for Rent - Property Id: 103660



Text 'RAMSEY' or any other cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.



Gorgeous two story house with finished walkout basement set on a private, wooded acre plus lot. Custom built, one owner home with countless upgrades: 9 foot ceilings, open layout, maple and poplar cabinets throughout, maple hardwood floors, poplar mission doors and trim, Marvin wood-interior windows, slate backsplash, granite countertops, huge island, SS appliances, stone fireplace, large private master with Jacuzzi tub, maintenance free deck/porch, insulated garage, and more!



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Ramsey, Elk River, Dayton, Champlin, Anoka, Andover, Oak Grove, Nowthen, Ham Lake, East Bethel



*Home is for sale but able to be purchased and rented to you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103660

Property Id 103660



(RLNE4750008)