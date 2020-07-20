All apartments in Ramsey
15490 Vanadium St NW
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

15490 Vanadium St NW

15490 Vanadium Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

15490 Vanadium Street Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 6BD Beautiful Ramsey Home for Rent - Property Id: 103660

Text 'RAMSEY' or any other cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

Gorgeous two story house with finished walkout basement set on a private, wooded acre plus lot. Custom built, one owner home with countless upgrades: 9 foot ceilings, open layout, maple and poplar cabinets throughout, maple hardwood floors, poplar mission doors and trim, Marvin wood-interior windows, slate backsplash, granite countertops, huge island, SS appliances, stone fireplace, large private master with Jacuzzi tub, maintenance free deck/porch, insulated garage, and more!

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Ramsey, Elk River, Dayton, Champlin, Anoka, Andover, Oak Grove, Nowthen, Ham Lake, East Bethel

*Home is for sale but able to be purchased and rented to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103660
Property Id 103660

(RLNE4750008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15490 Vanadium St NW have any available units?
15490 Vanadium St NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 15490 Vanadium St NW have?
Some of 15490 Vanadium St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15490 Vanadium St NW currently offering any rent specials?
15490 Vanadium St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15490 Vanadium St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15490 Vanadium St NW is pet friendly.
Does 15490 Vanadium St NW offer parking?
Yes, 15490 Vanadium St NW offers parking.
Does 15490 Vanadium St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15490 Vanadium St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15490 Vanadium St NW have a pool?
No, 15490 Vanadium St NW does not have a pool.
Does 15490 Vanadium St NW have accessible units?
No, 15490 Vanadium St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 15490 Vanadium St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15490 Vanadium St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 15490 Vanadium St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 15490 Vanadium St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
