5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bath Bald Eagle Lake Home, - Property Id: 158289



Eagle Lakeshore with a stunning lot with Ramsey County open space behind creating a wonderful sanctuary in the back yard while getting to enjoy the lake lifestyle too! This not so big house boasts main level living with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry and spacious living room, dining and kitchen all on the main level with lake or wetland views! Enjoy the level lakeshore lot with dock and sandy shoreline. Wonderful deck overlooking open space, over-sized 2 1/2 car garage and plenty of room.

