All apartments in Ramsey County
Find more places like 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramsey County, MN
/
5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd

5505 Bald Eagle Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5505 Bald Eagle Boulevard West, Ramsey County, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bath Bald Eagle Lake Home, - Property Id: 158289

Eagle Lakeshore with a stunning lot with Ramsey County open space behind creating a wonderful sanctuary in the back yard while getting to enjoy the lake lifestyle too! This not so big house boasts main level living with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry and spacious living room, dining and kitchen all on the main level with lake or wetland views! Enjoy the level lakeshore lot with dock and sandy shoreline. Wonderful deck overlooking open space, over-sized 2 1/2 car garage and plenty of room.
Plus utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158289
Property Id 158289

(RLNE5707415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd have any available units?
5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey County, MN.
What amenities does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd have?
Some of 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd offers parking.
Does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd have a pool?
No, 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 W Bald Eagle Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W
Falcon Heights, MN 55108
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Sage Park
900 County Road D W
New Brighton, MN 55112
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNOakdale, MNSt. Anthony, MNNorth St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MNLittle Canada, MNFalcon Heights, MN
South St. Paul, MNWest St. Paul, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNHugo, MNBlaine, MNVadnais Heights, MNFridley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNRichfield, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities