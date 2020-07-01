16228 Main Ave South - 107

Amenities

Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/KKfApj6Gjvg



Beautifully, remodeled office suite available for April 1st. Tall ceilings and a window allow for a spacious feeling and natural light. Located right on Main Street in Downtown Prior Lake, this building has a mix of retail shops and businesses. Front and back entrances with parking available at both locations as well as on the side of the building.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Gas, electric, water & garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for phone & internet.

Premium Office Suite Available on Main Street in Prior Lake!