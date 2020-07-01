All apartments in Prior Lake
16228 Main Ave South - 107
16228 Main Ave South - 107

16228 Main Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16228 Main Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/KKfApj6Gjvg

Beautifully, remodeled office suite available for April 1st. Tall ceilings and a window allow for a spacious feeling and natural light. Located right on Main Street in Downtown Prior Lake, this building has a mix of retail shops and businesses. Front and back entrances with parking available at both locations as well as on the side of the building.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Gas, electric, water & garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for phone & internet.
Premium Office Suite Available on Main Street in Prior Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 have any available units?
16228 Main Ave South - 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 have?
Some of 16228 Main Ave South - 107's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16228 Main Ave South - 107 currently offering any rent specials?
16228 Main Ave South - 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16228 Main Ave South - 107 pet-friendly?
No, 16228 Main Ave South - 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prior Lake.
Does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 offer parking?
Yes, 16228 Main Ave South - 107 offers parking.
Does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16228 Main Ave South - 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 have a pool?
No, 16228 Main Ave South - 107 does not have a pool.
Does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 have accessible units?
No, 16228 Main Ave South - 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16228 Main Ave South - 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16228 Main Ave South - 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16228 Main Ave South - 107 has units with air conditioning.

