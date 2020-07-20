All apartments in Oakdale
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

2011 Gresham Ave N

2011 Gresham Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Gresham Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2011 Gresham Ave N Available 06/01/19 Oakdale Townhouse Available June 1, Open Floor Plan, Attached Garage, Front Patio - Oakdale townhouse available June 1. The main level has an open floor plan between the living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's a half bathroom directly off the kitchen.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a smaller walk-in. There's a full bathroom between the bedrooms that has a door straight to the master and one to the hallway. Laundry is conveniently located in the hallway between the bedrooms.
This townhouse also has central a/c, an attached single car garage, and a patio in the front.
A maximum of one pet is allowed with a $50/month pet fee. Dogs must be 25 lbs. or under per the association rules.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times the rent amount), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes water, trash & association dues
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE3230434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Gresham Ave N have any available units?
2011 Gresham Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 2011 Gresham Ave N have?
Some of 2011 Gresham Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Gresham Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Gresham Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Gresham Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Gresham Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Gresham Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Gresham Ave N offers parking.
Does 2011 Gresham Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Gresham Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Gresham Ave N have a pool?
No, 2011 Gresham Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Gresham Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2011 Gresham Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Gresham Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Gresham Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Gresham Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2011 Gresham Ave N has units with air conditioning.
