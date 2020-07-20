Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2011 Gresham Ave N Available 06/01/19 Oakdale Townhouse Available June 1, Open Floor Plan, Attached Garage, Front Patio - Oakdale townhouse available June 1. The main level has an open floor plan between the living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's a half bathroom directly off the kitchen.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a smaller walk-in. There's a full bathroom between the bedrooms that has a door straight to the master and one to the hallway. Laundry is conveniently located in the hallway between the bedrooms.

This townhouse also has central a/c, an attached single car garage, and a patio in the front.

A maximum of one pet is allowed with a $50/month pet fee. Dogs must be 25 lbs. or under per the association rules.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times the rent amount), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Rent includes water, trash & association dues

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE3230434)