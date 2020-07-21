Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oakdale
Find more places like 1541 Hallmark Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakdale, MN
/
1541 Hallmark Avenue N
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1541 Hallmark Avenue N
1541 Hallmark Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1541 Hallmark Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N have any available units?
1541 Hallmark Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakdale, MN
.
What amenities does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N have?
Some of 1541 Hallmark Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1541 Hallmark Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Hallmark Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Hallmark Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Hallmark Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakdale
.
Does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Hallmark Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 Hallmark Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1541 Hallmark Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1541 Hallmark Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 Hallmark Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Hallmark Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 Hallmark Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N
Oakdale, MN 55128
Similar Pages
Oakdale 1 Bedroom Apartments
Oakdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oakdale Apartments with Garages
Oakdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Plymouth, MN
Bloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Woodbury, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Roseville, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MN
Champlin, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Falcon Heights, MN
Hudson, WI
Vadnais Heights, MN
Mendota Heights, MN
Rogers, MN
St. Anthony, MN
Victoria, MN
Albertville, MN
Excelsior, MN
Isanti, MN
Hugo, MN
Somerset, WI
Stillwater, MN
New Richmond, WI
South St. Paul, MN
Mound, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities