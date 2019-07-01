5750 Newberry Cir N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 5 bedroom, 5 bath contemporary 4 level home is spacious and immaculately maintained! As you enter this home you will be welcomed by an inviting foyer which is open to the formal living and dining room areas featuring maple flooring and grand windows with southern & eastern exposure. The kitchen has modern decor with black granite countertops, an abundance of cupboard space, a dining area and walkout to the upper deck. Patio doors leading to the lower deck makes this a great space for entertaining. Also on this level is an additional bedroom, bath and mudroom with access to the 3 car garage. A powder room and garage entrance are on the main level. As you make your way upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. You will then come upon the master suite with walk in closet, private bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double vanity. The 3rd level family room is a place to cozy up near the gas fireplace with brick surround. The lowest level offers a private retreat complete with amusement room, bedroom, bath and storage room. Enjoy the 2 tiered deck overlooking the private backyard surrounded by trees and flower gardens. The large yard rests on a corner lot. This quiet cul-de-sac location is enhanced with many beautiful perennial beds. Located in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood just minutes from Stillwater High School and shopping. For more information or to schedule a private showing of this fine home, please call us at 651-491-8005. Available August 1st!