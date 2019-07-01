All apartments in Oak Park Heights
Home
/
Oak Park Heights, MN
/
5750 Newberry Cir N
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

5750 Newberry Cir N

5750 Newberry Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

5750 Newberry Circle North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom, 5 bath contemporary 4 level home is spacious and immaculately maintained! As you enter this home you will be welcomed by an inviting foyer which is open to the formal living and dining room areas featuring maple flooring and grand windows with southern & eastern exposure. The kitchen has modern decor with black granite countertops, an abundance of cupboard space, a dining area and walkout to the upper deck. Patio doors leading to the lower deck makes this a great space for entertaining. Also on this level is an additional bedroom, bath and mudroom with access to the 3 car garage. A powder room and garage entrance are on the main level. As you make your way upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. You will then come upon the master suite with walk in closet, private bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double vanity. The 3rd level family room is a place to cozy up near the gas fireplace with brick surround. The lowest level offers a private retreat complete with amusement room, bedroom, bath and storage room. Enjoy the 2 tiered deck overlooking the private backyard surrounded by trees and flower gardens. The large yard rests on a corner lot. This quiet cul-de-sac location is enhanced with many beautiful perennial beds. Located in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood just minutes from Stillwater High School and shopping. For more information or to schedule a private showing of this fine home, please call us at 651-491-8005. Available August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Newberry Cir N have any available units?
5750 Newberry Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park Heights, MN.
What amenities does 5750 Newberry Cir N have?
Some of 5750 Newberry Cir N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Newberry Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Newberry Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Newberry Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5750 Newberry Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 5750 Newberry Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Newberry Cir N offers parking.
Does 5750 Newberry Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 Newberry Cir N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Newberry Cir N have a pool?
No, 5750 Newberry Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Newberry Cir N have accessible units?
No, 5750 Newberry Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Newberry Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 Newberry Cir N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Newberry Cir N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5750 Newberry Cir N has units with air conditioning.
