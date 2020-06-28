All apartments in North St. Paul
Last updated September 23 2019

2719 8th Avenue East

2719 8th Avenue East · No Longer Available
North St. Paul
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2719 8th Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House available now in North St. Paul. The living room is open to the kitchen and has several windows letting in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and room for a small dining table. There are two bedrooms with a full bathroom in between on the main floor. The bathroom has been updated and has a new tiled shower.
The third bedroom is the entire second floor. This bedroom has a good amount of closet space and brand new carpet throughout..
The basement is unfinished but is clean and dry. There's plenty of room for storage and a washer/dryer. There's a walkout from the basement to the back yard.
This property has off-street parking, but no garage. There's a large yard with a shed in the back. This house also has central a/c.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One dog is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

