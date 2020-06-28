2719 8th Avenue East

Amenities

House available now in North St. Paul. The living room is open to the kitchen and has several windows letting in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and room for a small dining table. There are two bedrooms with a full bathroom in between on the main floor. The bathroom has been updated and has a new tiled shower.

The third bedroom is the entire second floor. This bedroom has a good amount of closet space and brand new carpet throughout..

The basement is unfinished but is clean and dry. There's plenty of room for storage and a washer/dryer. There's a walkout from the basement to the back yard.

This property has off-street parking, but no garage. There's a large yard with a shed in the back. This house also has central a/c.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

One dog is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 9/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.