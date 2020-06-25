All apartments in North St. Paul
Find more places like 2526 13th Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North St. Paul, MN
/
2526 13th Avenue East
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:04 PM

2526 13th Avenue East

2526 13th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North St. Paul
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2526 13th Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home located in North St Paul is available 4/8!! The home features 1600 square feet with an updated kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry, 2 car garage. Front porch and main floor laundry! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet (max 3)!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1595) (Security Deposit: $1595) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. Showings starting 4/8! Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 13th Avenue East have any available units?
2526 13th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 2526 13th Avenue East have?
Some of 2526 13th Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 13th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2526 13th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 13th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 13th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 2526 13th Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2526 13th Avenue East offers parking.
Does 2526 13th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 13th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 13th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2526 13th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2526 13th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2526 13th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 13th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 13th Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 13th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 13th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109

Similar Pages

North St. Paul 1 BedroomsNorth St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
North St. Paul Apartments with ParkingNorth St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
North St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MN
Prior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities