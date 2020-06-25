2526 13th Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home located in North St Paul is available 4/8!! The home features 1600 square feet with an updated kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry, 2 car garage. Front porch and main floor laundry! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet (max 3)!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1595) (Security Deposit: $1595) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. Showings starting 4/8! Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.