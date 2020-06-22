2304 13th ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1550 / 3br - Twin Home on quiet street - Property Id: 63104



You will love this beautiful home on 13th Ave. just east of McKnight and less than 1/2 mile north of Hwy 36.

Close to Target and Cub, and just one mile from charming downtown North St Paul. Near Maplewood mall and plenty of restaurants.

Two large bedrooms and bonus room {no closet} that may be used as a 3rd bedroom. Nice updated kitchen with dishwasher and garbage disposal. Shared coin operated washer and dryer, off street parking for 2+ cars. Large deck with summer shade trees, big fenced in back yard. Available ASAP

The minimum security deposit is $2,000. Screening fee is $45.00 per adult paid to 3rd party. Employment, Income and references will be verified. No prior evictions or criminal record. No unauthorized/unscreened residents allowed. You will be responsible for all utilities excluding water. Well behaved pets are allowed with additional deposit and rent. Please email only. Voicemails can not be returned.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/63104p

Property Id 63104



(RLNE5071409)