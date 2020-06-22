All apartments in North St. Paul
Home
/
North St. Paul, MN
/
2304 13th ave.
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2304 13th ave.

2304 13th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2304 13th Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

$1550 / 3br - Twin Home on quiet street - Property Id: 63104

You will love this beautiful home on 13th Ave. just east of McKnight and less than 1/2 mile north of Hwy 36.
Close to Target and Cub, and just one mile from charming downtown North St Paul. Near Maplewood mall and plenty of restaurants.
Two large bedrooms and bonus room {no closet} that may be used as a 3rd bedroom. Nice updated kitchen with dishwasher and garbage disposal. Shared coin operated washer and dryer, off street parking for 2+ cars. Large deck with summer shade trees, big fenced in back yard. Available ASAP
The minimum security deposit is $2,000. Screening fee is $45.00 per adult paid to 3rd party. Employment, Income and references will be verified. No prior evictions or criminal record. No unauthorized/unscreened residents allowed. You will be responsible for all utilities excluding water. Well behaved pets are allowed with additional deposit and rent. Please email only. Voicemails can not be returned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/63104p
Property Id 63104

(RLNE5071409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

