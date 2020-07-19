All apartments in North St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2115 1st Street North

2115 1st Street North
Location

2115 1st Street North, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 30th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 1st Street North have any available units?
2115 1st Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
Is 2115 1st Street North currently offering any rent specials?
2115 1st Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 1st Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 1st Street North is pet friendly.
Does 2115 1st Street North offer parking?
No, 2115 1st Street North does not offer parking.
Does 2115 1st Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 1st Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 1st Street North have a pool?
No, 2115 1st Street North does not have a pool.
Does 2115 1st Street North have accessible units?
No, 2115 1st Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 1st Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 1st Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 1st Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 1st Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

