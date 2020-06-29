7341 62nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 ***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms multi-level townhome. This area has much to offer! You will be across the street from Prairie Seeds Academy High School. Within walking distance to North Lions Park. Restaurants nearby include Buffalo Wild Wings, VFW, Chipotle, and many more.

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 nonrefundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $100 nonrefundable pet fee.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: 1 assigned parking space.

Laundry: laundry hookups.

Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Central A/C.

Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.