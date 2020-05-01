5229 Greenfield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Mounds View House Available Now, Fenced Yard, Stainless Appliances, Lower Family Room, Updated Bathroom - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/lblpMyks99g



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing by yourself on your schedule

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1599683?source=marketing



Single family house in Mounds View available now. This is a traditional rambler with a full bathroom and three bedrooms on the main level. The living room is bright with large windows overlooking the front yard. The dining room connects to the kitchen and has a walkout to the back patio and yard. Kitchen has all stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The living room and the main floor bedrooms all have Pella windows with blinds built in.

There's a large family room downstairs that's carpeted. In addition, there's a full bathroom, the 4th bedroom and storage and laundry room. There will be a brand new washer/dryer installed this week. The downstairs bathroom is fully updated.

This house also has a large fenced back yard, central a/c and an attached two car garage. Fantastic neighborhood in Mounds View across from Edgewood Middle School and less than a mile from Sunnyside Elementary and Irondale High School. Within a mile of the movie theater, trampoline park, bowling alley and restaurants. Easy access to Mounds View Boulevard and I35W.



Up to two pets may be considered on a case by base basis with $35/month pet fee per. Sorry no aggressive dog breeds.

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE5716705)