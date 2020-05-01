All apartments in Mounds View
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5229 Greenfield Ave

5229 Greenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5229 Greenfield Avenue, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Mounds View House Available Now, Fenced Yard, Stainless Appliances, Lower Family Room, Updated Bathroom - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/lblpMyks99g

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing by yourself on your schedule
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1599683?source=marketing

Single family house in Mounds View available now. This is a traditional rambler with a full bathroom and three bedrooms on the main level. The living room is bright with large windows overlooking the front yard. The dining room connects to the kitchen and has a walkout to the back patio and yard. Kitchen has all stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The living room and the main floor bedrooms all have Pella windows with blinds built in.
There's a large family room downstairs that's carpeted. In addition, there's a full bathroom, the 4th bedroom and storage and laundry room. There will be a brand new washer/dryer installed this week. The downstairs bathroom is fully updated.
This house also has a large fenced back yard, central a/c and an attached two car garage. Fantastic neighborhood in Mounds View across from Edgewood Middle School and less than a mile from Sunnyside Elementary and Irondale High School. Within a mile of the movie theater, trampoline park, bowling alley and restaurants. Easy access to Mounds View Boulevard and I35W.

Up to two pets may be considered on a case by base basis with $35/month pet fee per. Sorry no aggressive dog breeds.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE5716705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Greenfield Ave have any available units?
5229 Greenfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 5229 Greenfield Ave have?
Some of 5229 Greenfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 Greenfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Greenfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Greenfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5229 Greenfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5229 Greenfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5229 Greenfield Ave offers parking.
Does 5229 Greenfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5229 Greenfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Greenfield Ave have a pool?
No, 5229 Greenfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Greenfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 5229 Greenfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Greenfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 Greenfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Greenfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5229 Greenfield Ave has units with air conditioning.

