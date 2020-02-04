All apartments in Mound
5748 Bartlett Boulevard
Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:53 PM

5748 Bartlett Boulevard

5748 Bartlett Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5748 Bartlett Boulevard, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
This light-filled, 2436 sq ft historic home built in 1920, has LAKE VIEWS FROM BOTH THE FRONT AND BACK! It features 4 BRs, 2 BAs, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, updated kitchen with old-world charm, pantry, formal dining, large living room, GORGEOUS FRONT PORCH overlooking Cooks Bay, finished basement with rec room, mudroom, 2-car garage, and more! 4-season porch off back walks out to the patio overlooking the short walk down to your dock on Lake Langdon! OUT FRONT AND JUST ACROSS THE STREET - Cooks Bay on Lake Minnetonka with a public beach, fishing dock, playground, public access, and picnic area! OUT BACK - Lake Langdon with your own PRIVATE LAKESHORE AND DOCK! Faces west for absolutely beautiful sunsets! Westonka Public School District: Shirley Hills Primary School Grandview Middle School and Mound-Westonka High School. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, trashrecycle, cable, internet, and phone if desired. In consideration of the rental rate, tenant also maintains the lawn and arra

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard have any available units?
5748 Bartlett Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard have?
Some of 5748 Bartlett Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5748 Bartlett Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5748 Bartlett Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5748 Bartlett Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5748 Bartlett Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mound.
Does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5748 Bartlett Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5748 Bartlett Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5748 Bartlett Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5748 Bartlett Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5748 Bartlett Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5748 Bartlett Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5748 Bartlett Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

