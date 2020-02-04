5748 Bartlett Boulevard

Amenities

This light-filled, 2436 sq ft historic home built in 1920, has LAKE VIEWS FROM BOTH THE FRONT AND BACK! It features 4 BRs, 2 BAs, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, updated kitchen with old-world charm, pantry, formal dining, large living room, GORGEOUS FRONT PORCH overlooking Cooks Bay, finished basement with rec room, mudroom, 2-car garage, and more! 4-season porch off back walks out to the patio overlooking the short walk down to your dock on Lake Langdon! OUT FRONT AND JUST ACROSS THE STREET - Cooks Bay on Lake Minnetonka with a public beach, fishing dock, playground, public access, and picnic area! OUT BACK - Lake Langdon with your own PRIVATE LAKESHORE AND DOCK! Faces west for absolutely beautiful sunsets! Westonka Public School District: Shirley Hills Primary School Grandview Middle School and Mound-Westonka High School. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, trashrecycle, cable, internet, and phone if desired. In consideration of the rental rate, tenant also maintains the lawn and arra