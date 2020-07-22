Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Mound, MN with washer-dryers

1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.

1 Unit Available
1952 Shorewood Lane
1952 Shorewood Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3500 sqft
Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Mound
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,020
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
1035 Maria Ct
1035 Maria Court, Minnetrista, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2435 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4br/3ba two story with private master suite! - Property Id: 313709 This newer two story home sits in a high end priced neighborhood and is available for an August 1st move-in! Upper level features a private master suite and
Results within 5 miles of Mound
3 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.

1 Unit Available
2572 Lydiard Ave
2572 Lydiard Ave, Orono, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom Home by Lake Minnetonka! - Property Id: 325241 MOVE IN TODAY!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom right in the heart of Lake Minnetonka near Excelsior! Looking for maintenance free, desirable location, and upscale

1 Unit Available
5710 Christopher Road
5710 Christopher Road, Shorewood, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2020 sqft
Home is in excellent condition and is in the Minnetonka School district.

1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.

1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2208 sqft
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 1, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.
Results within 10 miles of Mound
10 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
7 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,268
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
23 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,102
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
7 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
13 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
4 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.

1 Unit Available
141 Edgewood Court
141 Edgewood Court, Wayzata, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Downtown Wayzata fully Furnished town home. Available September 15th through April 15, six months. 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, double garage. Some utilities included.

1 Unit Available
405 Lake Street W
405 Lake Street West, Wayzata, MN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3000 sqft
Rare Wayzata Bay Townhome with private sunset views over pond & wetlands - nature & wildlife out your back door & the village of Wayzata within walking distance.

1 Unit Available
8967 Southwest Village Loop
8967 SW Village Loop, Chanhassen, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1956 sqft
Beautiful well maintained townhome steps from SW bus station. Granite counters, SS appliances. 3 bedrooms upper and 1 lower with private bath. Master features vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private bath. Upper laundry

1 Unit Available
5100 Clear Spring Road
5100 Clear Spring Road, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
Available August 1st! 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex home located behind "Fun Factory" in Minnetonka. Minnetonka school district with pickup from the buses right out front! Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area that reaches out into the living.

1 Unit Available
2828 Faulkner Drive
2828 Faulkner Drive, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1984 sqft
Beautiful Chaska Rambler with A Two Car Garage! The Open Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining! Main Floor Master Bedroom with a Large Private Master Bathroom! The Lower level has a Spacious Family Room! Do Not Miss this Well Maintained Home!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Mound, MN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Mound offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Mound. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Mound can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

