Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM
Location
5101 Edgewater Drive, Mound, MN 55364
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/2 bath home. Across the street from Lake Minnetonka!
Nice over-sized 2-car garage and fenced yard with large deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5101 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
5101 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mound, MN
.
What amenities does 5101 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 5101 Edgewater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5101 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mound
.
Does 5101 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 5101 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 Edgewater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 5101 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5101 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Edgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Edgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
