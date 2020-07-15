Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:33 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Mound, MN with balconies

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4170 sqft
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1952 Shorewood Lane
1952 Shorewood Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3500 sqft
Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Mound
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,020
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2471 Island Drive
2471 Island Drive, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
Great 1 bedroom apartment with a pool and on the lake!
Results within 5 miles of Mound
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 Gladview Lane
1820 Gladview Lane, Maple Plain, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
2372 sqft
4 bedroom rental home with half acre lot on cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms on main level. Large family room with deck. Large walk-in pantry. Orono Schools across from Baker Park, near trails & Lake Independence, sauna, fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated July 2 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2208 sqft
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 1, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.
Results within 10 miles of Mound
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Excelsior Manor in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,268
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
$
2 Units Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
696 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Mound, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mound renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

