Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Mound, MN with gyms

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4407 Wilshire Boulevard
4407 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
915 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM PAUL @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2 bed, 1 bath condo is available for 7/2 move in date. Incredible homes with beautiful features, nice kitchen and wonderful neighborhood. Around the lake with indoor pool.
Results within 1 mile of Mound
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,020
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Mound
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Results within 10 miles of Mound
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,268
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
$
2 Units Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
696 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tonkaway in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17886 S Shore Lane W
17886 South Shore Lane West, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1729 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This inviting home has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights a gas fireplace and a multi-tier deck overlooking a great backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5100 Clear Spring Road
5100 Clear Spring Road, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available August 1st! 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex home located behind "Fun Factory" in Minnetonka. Minnetonka school district with pickup from the buses right out front! Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area that reaches out into the living.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7225 Minnesota 5
7225 Island View Road, Carver County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1500 sqft
Gorgeous rambler in a very convenient location. Completely remodeled, new paint, new appliances, flooring. lawn care and snow removal provided. Nice big yard with mature trees.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
Available September 1st (early move-in negotiable). Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Mound, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mound renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

