Apartment List
/
MN
/
mound
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:38 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Mound, MN with garages

Mound apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4170 sqft
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1952 Shorewood Lane
1952 Shorewood Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3500 sqft
Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Mound

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1035 Maria Ct
1035 Maria Court, Minnetrista, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2435 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4br/3ba two story with private master suite! - Property Id: 313709 This newer two story home sits in a high end priced neighborhood and is available for an August 1st move-in! Upper level features a private master suite and
Results within 5 miles of Mound

1 of 9

Last updated July 2 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2208 sqft
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 1, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.
Results within 10 miles of Mound
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Excelsior Manor in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Elm Apartments
245 South Elm Street, Waconia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
780 sqft
Please contact Mary Hector at 952-446-9974 or waconiaapartments@yahoo.com - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4875697)
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,268
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
$
2 Units Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
696 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tonkaway in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
18985 Azure Road
18985 Azure Road, Deephaven, MN
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3776 sqft
Rental agreements direct with owner. Home is also listed for sale. 24 hour notice for showings, current renters appreciate the consideration. Exterior scheduled to be painted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
17515 8th Avenue North
17515 8th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2594 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Plymouth!! - Spectacular Victorian style 2 story! This home was painstakingly built to mirror a 1890's Victorian home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
370 Wilderness Dr.
370 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1270 sqft
370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Mound, MN

Mound apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNExcelsior, MNChaska, MNWaconia, MN
Shakopee, MNPrior Lake, MNHopkins, MNRogers, MNGolden Valley, MNBuffalo, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNSavage, MNAlbertville, MNRobbinsdale, MNChamplin, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities