Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Mound, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mound apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1952 Shorewood Lane
1952 Shorewood Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3500 sqft
Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Mound
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,020
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1035 Maria Ct
1035 Maria Court, Minnetrista, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2435 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4br/3ba two story with private master suite! - Property Id: 313709 This newer two story home sits in a high end priced neighborhood and is available for an August 1st move-in! Upper level features a private master suite and
Results within 5 miles of Mound
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Excelsior Lake
500 Linden Street, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
750 sqft
521 Linden Street - 521-09 Available 05/01/20 (RLNE3865252)
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5710 Christopher Road
5710 Christopher Road, Shorewood, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2020 sqft
Home is in excellent condition and is in the Minnetonka School district.

Last updated July 2 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2208 sqft
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 1, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.
Results within 10 miles of Mound
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,098
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$859
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,268
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Elm Apartments
245 South Elm Street, Waconia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
780 sqft
Please contact Mary Hector at 952-446-9974 or waconiaapartments@yahoo.com - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4875697)
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
696 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tonkaway in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Excelsior Manor in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mound, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mound apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

