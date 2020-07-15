/
2 bedroom apartments
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mound, MN
1 Unit Available
4407 Wilshire Boulevard
4407 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
915 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM PAUL @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2 bed, 1 bath condo is available for 7/2 move in date. Incredible homes with beautiful features, nice kitchen and wonderful neighborhood. Around the lake with indoor pool.
Results within 1 mile of Mound
Verified
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Mound
Verified
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Mound
Verified
24 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
9 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Excelsior Manor in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified
10 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Elm Apartments
245 South Elm Street, Waconia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
780 sqft
Please contact Mary Hector at 952-446-9974 or waconiaapartments@yahoo.com - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4875697)
Verified
3 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
16 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified
2 Units Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified
4 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
2 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified
8 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
3 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified
2 Units Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tonkaway in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
370 Wilderness Dr.
370 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1270 sqft
370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska.
1 Unit Available
17801 Old Excelsior Blvd
17801 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath home available Sept 1 in beautiful Minnetonka. This unit features one-level living with a large and private backyard. There is a large open bedroom with a view of outdoor scenery. Washer/dryer in-unit.
1 Unit Available
340 Brickyard Drive
340 Brickyard Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1503 sqft
2016 STAINLESS STEEL LG APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT! REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER. GORGEOUS 2BR 2BA 2003 BUILT TOWNHOME NEAR CHASKA'S LIONS PARK.
1 Unit Available
730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101
730 West Village Road, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom two story townhouse in Chanhassen.
1 Unit Available
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
Available September 1st (early move-in negotiable). Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse.
