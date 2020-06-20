All apartments in Monticello
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6960 91st St NE

6960 91st NE St · (763) 296-8920
Location

6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN 55362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room. This home also features a two car garage. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal is handled by the association.
This listing is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 33 miles SE of St Cloud and 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6960 91st St NE have any available units?
6960 91st St NE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6960 91st St NE have?
Some of 6960 91st St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6960 91st St NE currently offering any rent specials?
6960 91st St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6960 91st St NE pet-friendly?
No, 6960 91st St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 6960 91st St NE offer parking?
Yes, 6960 91st St NE does offer parking.
Does 6960 91st St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6960 91st St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6960 91st St NE have a pool?
No, 6960 91st St NE does not have a pool.
Does 6960 91st St NE have accessible units?
No, 6960 91st St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6960 91st St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6960 91st St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6960 91st St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6960 91st St NE has units with air conditioning.
