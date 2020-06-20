6960 91st St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room. This home also features a two car garage. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal is handled by the association.

This listing is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 33 miles SE of St Cloud and 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights.