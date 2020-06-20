All apartments in Monticello
June 19 2020

6846 Gingham Ct

6846 Gingham Court · No Longer Available
Location

6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN 55362

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DESCRIPTION:
Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage. Nice big kitchen and dining room area on the main level as well as the laundry. The living room is 3 steps down from the kitchen giving you a nice open concept feel. Association covers lawn, snow and trash.
This listing is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6846 Gingham Ct have any available units?
6846 Gingham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monticello, MN.
What amenities does 6846 Gingham Ct have?
Some of 6846 Gingham Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6846 Gingham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6846 Gingham Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6846 Gingham Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6846 Gingham Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 6846 Gingham Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6846 Gingham Ct does offer parking.
Does 6846 Gingham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6846 Gingham Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6846 Gingham Ct have a pool?
No, 6846 Gingham Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6846 Gingham Ct have accessible units?
No, 6846 Gingham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6846 Gingham Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6846 Gingham Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6846 Gingham Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6846 Gingham Ct has units with air conditioning.
