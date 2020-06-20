6846 Gingham Ct

Amenities

Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage. Nice big kitchen and dining room area on the main level as well as the laundry. The living room is 3 steps down from the kitchen giving you a nice open concept feel. Association covers lawn, snow and trash.

This listing is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights