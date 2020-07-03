All apartments in Monticello
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

204 Locust Street #201

204 Locust St · (763) 296-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Locust St, Monticello, MN 55362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$940

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.

DESCRIPTION:
This corner unit loft-style apartment has all the amenities. You walk in and have a coat closet for storing items. There is a full-sized kitchen with a dishwasher. Looking out, you have the open dining room/living area. Floor to ceiling windows can light up this entire space. A small reading nook is off of the living area. Upstairs you have the modest bedroom with a full bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Laundry is on the main level with a stacked washer/dryer unit hidden away in a closet.
This unit is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 33 miles SE of St Cloud and 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Locust Street #201 have any available units?
204 Locust Street #201 has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Locust Street #201 have?
Some of 204 Locust Street #201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Locust Street #201 currently offering any rent specials?
204 Locust Street #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Locust Street #201 pet-friendly?
No, 204 Locust Street #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 204 Locust Street #201 offer parking?
Yes, 204 Locust Street #201 offers parking.
Does 204 Locust Street #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Locust Street #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Locust Street #201 have a pool?
No, 204 Locust Street #201 does not have a pool.
Does 204 Locust Street #201 have accessible units?
No, 204 Locust Street #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Locust Street #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Locust Street #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Locust Street #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Locust Street #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
