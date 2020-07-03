204 Locust Street #201

Amenities

Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.



This corner unit loft-style apartment has all the amenities. You walk in and have a coat closet for storing items. There is a full-sized kitchen with a dishwasher. Looking out, you have the open dining room/living area. Floor to ceiling windows can light up this entire space. A small reading nook is off of the living area. Upstairs you have the modest bedroom with a full bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Laundry is on the main level with a stacked washer/dryer unit hidden away in a closet.

This unit is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 33 miles SE of St Cloud and 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights.